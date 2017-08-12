Passengers trapped on Tiger Sky Tower ride in Sentosa

SINGAPORE: Passengers on the Tiger Sky Tower ride on Sentosa have been trapped for about an hour.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Aug 12) at 8.06pm that it was alerted to an incident on the ride at around 7.10pm.

"SCDF resources are at scene and are currently working with the operator to rescue the trapped passengers," the post said.

SCDF added that there were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.