Passengers trapped on Tiger Sky Tower ride in Sentosa

SINGAPORE: Passengers on the Tiger Sky Tower ride on Sentosa have been trapped for at least two hours.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Aug 12) at 8.06pm that it was alerted to an incident on the ride at around 7.10pm.

"SCDF resources are at scene and are currently working with the operator to rescue the trapped passengers," the post said, adding that there were no reported injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least six people could be seen trapped on the ride, according to a Channel NewAsia reporter at the scene.





Twitter user Jaylin Sam posted at 8.25pm that she was "still stuck" on the Tiger Sky Tower.



In a later tweet at 8.30pm she said that she had been stuck on the ride since 5.35pm. Replying to Channel NewsAsia, she added that biscuits and water had been provided to passengers and that they were safe.

Since 5:35pm till now 8:30pm. tiger sky tower incident pic.twitter.com/WbdKhJ0oIT — Jaylin Sam (@JaylinSamHa) August 12, 2017





I am still stuck 100m off ground on tiger sky tower @ sentosa. police signage, scdfand reporter all down there pic.twitter.com/ebZWCln8Jq — Jaylin Sam (@JaylinSamHa) August 12, 2017





Located at 41 Imbiah Road, the Tiger Sky Tower is 131m above sea level and is Singapore's tallest observatory tower, said the Sentosa's website.





This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.