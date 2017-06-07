Passers-by help free cabbie from overturned taxi near SAFRA Tampines

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old ComfortDelGro cab driver was hurt after his taxi overturned in front of SAFRA Tampines on Tuesday (Jun 6).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the accident happened at 6.20pm and involved two other cars as well.

Video footage of the aftermath shows several passers-by coming to the driver's rescue. Two men are seen carrying the driver from the taxi and one person emerges from the vehicle after helping to free him from the wreckage.

A few of the men tend to the taxi driver as he sits on the grass divider in an apparent daze.

The cabbie was sent to Changi General Hospital with minor injuries, said SCDF.