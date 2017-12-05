Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming stepping down to focus on SMRT role

SINGAPORE: Temasek-backed Pavilion Energy's CEO Seah Moon Ming will step down to focus on his role as chairman of train operator SMRT.

French national Frederic Bernaud, who is currently employed by Gazprom Marketing and Trading (GM&T) group in London, has been appointed the new CEO with effect from Feb 1, Pavilion Energy said in a press release on Tuesday (Dec 5).

“When he was appointed as chairman of SMRT Corp in July, Moon Ming had indicated his wish to devote more of his time and focus his attention to this new role, once a suitable successor had been identified," said Pavilion Energy chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican.

"We were delighted that Frédéric has agreed to join the company. The board is confident that Moon Ming leaves the group in a strong position, and the group will transit to new leadership well based on these solid foundations.”