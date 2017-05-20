PCF opens mega childcare centre in Marsiling

SINGAPORE: Pre-school operator PAP Community Foundation (PCF) opened a mega childcare centre with places for about 370 children – its largest to date – in Marsiling on Saturday (May 20).

Spanning 3,000 sq m, the PCF Sparkletots Large Childcare Centre at 9, Woodlands Street 12 will take in children ranging from infants to kindergarteners.

It is one of the mega childcare centres that the Government is building to increase childcare places in estates with more young families, such as Punggol, Sengkang, Yishun, Jurong West and Woodlands.

Located within walking distance to Woodlands Park and Woodlands Sports Stadium, the centre is designed to give children greater access to a variety of outdoor experiences. It also plans to engage parents and seniors as volunteers to better allow children to interact with the community through projects like maintaining a vegetable garden.

The centre is designed to give children greater access to a variety of outdoor experiences, through projects like maintaining a vegetable garden. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The opening ceremony was attended by Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Halimah Yacob, who said the centre was built on the concept that children require “Vitamin G” – green environments and outdoor spaces to play and learn.

The PAP Community Foundation opens its largest childcare centre to date - PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Marsiling. pic.twitter.com/zDQKqzItH7 — Elizabeth Neo (@ElizabethNeoCNA) May 20, 2017

PCF executive committee chairperson Josephine Teo and PCF chief executive Victor Bay were also present.

During a tour of the centre, Madam Halimah viewed an exhibition titled Collaboration with Parents and Community Partners, showcasing how the pre-school integrated the outdoors into its curriculum.