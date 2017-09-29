PCF Sparkletots parents will be able to track kids' progress via online portal by 2018

SINGAPORE: The parents of children enrolled at PCF Sparkletots pre-schools will soon be able to track their progress through an online portal.

Currently being piloted at 11 pre-schools, the new system will allow parents to track their children's progress throughout the term and minimise the manual logging of pupils' development on paper, said the pre-school operator's senior director Tan Lee Jee on Friday (Sep 29).

Teachers at Singapore's largest pre-school operator will upload pupils' development milestones every day onto the portal. Currently, parents have to wait until the end of the month to sit down with teachers and find out how their children are doing.

The portal will eventually be expanded to allow parents to interact with teachers through it. Ms Tan added that the operator would also explore featuring livestream feeds from the CCTV cameras in the pre-schools, but noted that there were privacy issues to consider.

The new system was announced at an event to mark the end of PCF Sparkletots' Start Small Dream Big Project, which saw more than 200 children take part in various community projects to develop an awareness of the people and environment around them.

In five months, they performed for and interacted with the elderly, went on field trips to parks, picked up litter at beaches, and learned about water conservation at the NEWater Centre.

