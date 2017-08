SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old woman died after being knocked down by an SMRT bus in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday (Aug 19).



The incident took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Ave 8 and Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 at 6.25am. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the spot, said Police.



The 65-year-old bus driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by a negligent act.