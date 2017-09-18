Pedestrian taken to hospital after accident while 'walking' along PIE

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (Sep 16) morning.



The police were alerted to the incident at 9.29am and said that the pedestrian had been taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at 9.35am and dispatched an ambulance.

In a Facebook post, the driver of the car Glendolph Chua said the man was walking towards him on the expressway when he was driving to school for a test.

"I was driving about 80km on the first lane when I spotted a man coming towards my lane of the highway," he said. "I honked him but he still continued walking and I jammed my brakes and swerve(d) to the right, causing him to impact (sic) on the left side of my car."

He has appealed for witnesses to come forward after the incident, which he said happened on the PIE towards Tuas, between the Toa Payoh and Thomson Road exits.

In replies to comments on his post, he said that the man had walked across the second and third lanes towards his lane.

In a tweet at 9.36am, the Land Transport Authority warned drivers to avoid lane one of the PIE towards Tuas after the Thomson Road exit, due to an accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

