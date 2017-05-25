Pedra Branca judgment: Singapore files written observations to ICJ

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Wednesday (May 24) said it had filed its written observations on the admissibility of Malaysia's application to revise the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s judgement in the case concerning sovereignty over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday in a media release.

"Singapore’s written observations are a comprehensive rebuttal to Malaysia’s application. Singapore is confident of our case and our legal team. The next step is for the Parties to present their oral arguments after the ICJ has fixed the schedule for the oral proceedings," MFA said.

