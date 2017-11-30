Peranakan Inn at Katong suspended 2 weeks for cockroach infestation

SINGAPORE: Operations at Peranakan Inn at Katong will be suspended for two weeks after the restaurant failed to keep its premises free of cockroach infestation, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a suspension notice on Wednesday (Nov 29), the agency said the restaurant accumulated 12 demerit points over the last 12 months.

The outlet at 210, East Coast Road will be closed from Thursday to Dec 13. It was also fined a total of S$800 for its offences.

NEA said that all food handlers working there will be required to attend and pass the basic food hygiene course again before resuming work in the restaurant.

Depending on past record, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their license suspended or cancelled, said NEA.

"NEA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers," the authority said.

