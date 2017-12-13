US’ Jerusalem move is ‘step backwards’ in regional stability: PERGAS

SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump’s move to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is a “step backwards” in regional stability, said the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (PERGAS).

In a media statement issued on Tuesday (Dec 12), the group said it is “disappointed and extremely concerned” by Mr Trump’s move, which it said could attract negative retaliation that may worsen the situation in Palestine.

PERGAS said Mr Trump’s statement may be seen as a “symbolic move in support of Israel’s actions and policies that continue to oppress Palestinians in their own country”, adding that it also contravenes the UN Security Council’s resolution urging Israel to stop the construction of illegal settlements on Palestinian territory.

The organisation, which represents Islamic scholars and religious teachers here, said it believes “peace can only be achieved if the oppression and violence is stopped”.

“PERGAS sincerely hopes that the unfavourable responses from the global community and the prayers of the Muslim community will motivate President Trump to re-evaluate his statement,” it added.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim said PERGAS’ statement is a “rational response” to the US move.

“There has been doubt, anxiety, anger and fear in the hearts of Muslims the world over. This issue is a longstanding, complex problem that will require wisdom, trust and hard work by all parties involved,” Dr Yaacob said.

He also reiterated Singapore’s support for a “two-state solution involving an independent Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel”.

“For us Muslims in Singapore, as Mufti Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram has said, ‘rather than condemning the darkness, it is better that we light a lamp’,” Dr Yaacob said. “Let us pray for all who face setbacks and adversity. May we not succumb to dismay and anger, but instead let each of us continue to strive to be a blessing to all.”