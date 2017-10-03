Pest control measures carried out after rat sightings at Alexandra Village Food Centre

SINGAPORE: Pest control measures have been carried out at Alexandra Village Food Centre after rats were spotted at the establishment, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday (Oct 2).

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, the agency said it received two rat-related complaints at the food centre, and has since conducted “multiple inspections”.

“NEA had conveyed our findings, which included rat droppings on top of the exhaust ducting at the food centre and a few burrows outside the food centre, to the town council for their rectification and follow-up.”

The town council has since conducted pest control treatment at Alexandra Village Food Centre and its surrounding areas, and will continue with other rat control measures, the agency said.

NEA is also assisting the town council and Hawkers' Association to ensure that a "tight rat control regime" is in place at the food centre. This includes reviewing rat control plans, good housekeeping, removal of food sources, refuse management and adequate pest control checks.

During the food centre’s quarterly spring cleaning two weeks ago, a workshop was also conducted for stallholders on food hygiene, housekeeping and proper refuse management, NEA said.

“NEA will not hesitate to take enforcement action for lapses in rat control on the part of stallholders, premises owners or managing agents,” it added.