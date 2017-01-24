Philippine Secretary of National Defense makes introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana has reaffirmed the "warm and friendly" defence relationship with Singapore during his introductory visit here.



Mr Lorenzana, who arrived in Singapore on Monday (Jan 23), inspected a Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday morning before calling on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Both ministers discussed ways to enhance cooperation on regional and international security issues, including counter-terrorism and cyber security, according to a news release by Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

Dr Ng also expressed Singapore's support for the Philippines' chairmanship of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) this year, as well as its co-chairmanship of the ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Cyber Security with New Zealand.

As part of his three-day visit, Mr Lorenzana delivered a special address at the delegates’ dinner for the Shangri-La dialogue Sherpa Meeting on Monday night.

He is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will be visiting the Changi Command and Control Centre to tour the Information Fusion Centre and to witness the inaugural Exercise Coordinated Response.



The exercise will be the first multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise jointly organised by the Changi Regional HADR Coordination Centre (RHCC), the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States’ Centre for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance.

"Secretary Lorenzana’s visit underscores the warm and friendly defence relations between Singapore and the Philippines," said MINDEF. "Both countries' armed forces interact regularly through visits, professional exchanges, cross-attendance of courses, and multilateral exercises such as the ADMM-Plus Maritime Security and Counter-Terrorism Exercise in May 2016."

Mr Lorenzana will be in Singapore till Jan 25.