Phishing case an 'isolated attempt', not related to recent cyberattacks: NUS

SINGAPORE: An "isolated phishing attempt" at the National University of Singapore (NUS) is not related to the recent cyberattacks it was victim to, the university said on Thursday (May 18).

It was hit by a phishing incident on Tuesday when computer science research fellow Prosanta Gope clicked on a link in a phishing e-mail, which then sent out more such emails to other colleagues, a spokesperson confirmed.

A phishing email is one that attempts to fraudulently acquire sensitive information by masquerading as a legitimate person or business.

"This was an isolated phishing attempt that is not related to the recent advanced persistent threat (APT) attack or global ransomware attack," said the NUS spokesperson. "Immediate action was taken to block access to the phishing Web site. The user has also changed his password and account information as a precaution. We did not find signs of malware or data loss."

The incident comes almost a week after it was revealed that NUS and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) had suffered separate IT network breaches in April, the first sophisticated cyberattack on Singapore universities.

The varsity reiterated that it takes cybersecurity and the integrity of its IT systems very seriously, and that its community receives regular advisories on good cybersecurity and information security practices, including how to spot and report phishing emails.