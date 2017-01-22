Phuket-bound Jetstar flight 3K535 turns back to Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Jetstar plane bound for Phuket turned back shortly after departing Singapore on Sunday afternoon (Jan 22), landing at Changi Airport at 3.55pm.

No assistance was required, said a spokesperson for Changi Airport.



According to flight tracker website FlightRadar24, Jetstar plane 3K535 departed Singapore at 3.03pm and was scheduled to arrive at Phuket at 3.35pm.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the return of the flight was not due to depressurisation issues.



Investigations are currently ongoing, said a Jetstar spokesperson.