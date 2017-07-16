PIE structure collapse: Temporary bypass road to open to traffic at noon

SINGAPORE: The temporary at-grade bypass road connecting vehicles from Upper Changi Road East to PIE (Changi) will open to traffic at noon on Sunday (Jul 13), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement.



This follows the completion of a safety and design review, LTA added.



"Investigations on the affected existing slip-road are still on-going. The temporary bypass road will remain in use until investigations and recovery works on the slip road are completed," the statement added, cautioning motorists to "drive carefully" and "follow temporary signs on-site."



As of 8am, seven of the 10 injured workers remain warded at Changi General Hospital, LTA said in an update.

The opening of the bypass road comes after a delay, when it was scheduled open yesterday at noon.

LTA said yesterday that more time was needed to prepare the ground before they were able to proceed with paving the temporary road surface due to the wet weather conditions.

The temporary road is needed after an uncompleted viaduct beside the slip road from Upper Changi Road East to PIE (Changi) collapsed on Friday, making the slip road impassable to traffic. One worker was killed and 10 others injured as a result of the accident.