PIE work site accident: 7 workers still in hospital, 2 in intensive care

SINGAPORE: Two of the workers who were injured when an uncompleted viaduct collapsed early Friday morning are still in intensive care at Changi General Hospital (CGH), the hospital said on Saturday (Jul 15) evening. Seven workers are warded there.

One worker was killed and 10 others injured, after the structure on which they were standing collapsed.



Or Kim Peow, the construction firm that was working on the project, gave details of the workers' injuries.



Of the two workers still in intensive care, one has regained consciousness and is under observation, given his head injury and fractures, the firm said.



The other worker has abdominal injuries and is scheduled to undergo further surgery.



Five other workers remain warded at CGH. Four of them had fractures, and the fifth man had back pain.



Three workers have been discharged and are on medical leave, the firm said.



The contractor added that nine of the injured workers – six from Bangladesh and three from China – are from sub-contractor Tong Da, and the tenth worker – an Indian national – was working with Transit-Mixed Concrete, another sub-contractor.



A Transit-Mixed Concrete representative, who did not want to be named, said two of its workers had been at the site at the time of the accident.



The workers had been "80 to 90 per cent" done pumping concrete when the structure suddenly gave way, the representative told Channel NewsAsia, adding that there had been no signs of any problems.



One worker broke his right shoulder and underwent surgery yesterday. The other worker escaped uninjured.



"We are continuing to provide all necessary assistance and support to the workers affected in the accident," the main contractor, Or Kim Peow said.



The firm added that it was working with the Chinese embassy to facilitate repatriation arrangements for the dead worker.



Authorities are investigating the accident, and Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan has said that the probe will focus on the design and construction process of the viaduct.



Debris from the accident blocked a slip road to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), and a temporary bypass road is due open by Sunday afternoon.

Additional reporting by Olivia Siong.