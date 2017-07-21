PIE work site accident: Cracks found in corbels at 11 other parts of viaduct

SINGAPORE: Cracks were found in the corbels at 11 other parts of the uncompleted viaduct that collapsed on Jul 14, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jul 21).



Authorities are currently investigating the nature and cause of these cracks, it said, in an update on investigations into the accident.

LTA's media release is reproduced in full below:

Since the worksite accident near the slip road from Upper Changi Road East to PIE (Changi) on 14 July 2017, investigations at the affected stretch by a multi-agency team are on-going to determine the root cause that led to the collapse.



Meanwhile, the Qualified Person (Design) from the project company had immediately inspected the structural integrity of the remaining six spans of viaduct at this location, and assessed it to be safe with propping erected to the beams adjacent to the collapsed span.



(Image: LTA)

As a further precautionary measure, the propping was extended to all the remaining spans where cracks were discovered at the corbel area at 11 locations. Agencies are currently investigating the nature and cause of these cracks. The site has been hoarded up for the public’s safety, and to facilitate recovery work and investigation. Photos of the propping of the beams, and sample photos of the detected cracks can be found in the Annex.



(Image: LTA)

Update on injured workers



As of 21 July, six of the 10 workers sent to Changi General Hospital remain warded.

Together with Or Kim Peow, the project contractor, LTA and MOM officers will continue to provide the necessary support to the affected workers and their families.