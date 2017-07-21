PIE work site accident: Cracks found in corbels at 11 other parts of viaduct

SINGAPORE: Cracks were found in the areas supporting 11 other parts of the uncompleted viaduct that collapsed on Jul 14, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jul 21).



Authorities are currently investigating the nature and cause of these cracks, it said, in an update on a multi-agency probe into the root cause of the collapse.

Preliminary investigations earlier indicated that corbels – brackets that help support beams – had given way.

In its update, LTA said that cracks were discovered at the "corbel area at 11 locations" of the viaduct.

(Image: LTA)

Agencies are currently investigating the nature and cause of these cracks, it said, adding that the site has been hoarded up for the public’s safety, and to facilitate recovery work and investigation.

The beams of the viaduct are being supported as a precautionary measure, LTA said.

Following the collapse, "the Qualified Person (Design) from the project company ... immediately inspected the structural integrity of the remaining six spans of viaduct at this location, and assessed it to be safe with propping erected to the beams adjacent to the collapsed span," it said.

LTA added that, as a further precaution, the "propping" was extended to all the remaining spans where cracks were discovered.



(Image: LTA)

As of Friday, six of the 10 workers who were injured in the collapse were still warded at Changi General Hospital.

"Together with Or Kim Peow, the project contractor, LTA and MOM (Ministry of Manpower) officers will continue to provide the necessary support to the affected workers and their families," LTA said.