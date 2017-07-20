PIE work site accident: Injured worker's condition deteriorates

SINGAPORE: The condition of one of the workers in intensive care after the PIE work site accident at Upper Changi Road East, has taken a turn for the worse, said Or Kim Peow (OKP), the contractor overseeing the project, on Thursday (Jul 20) evening.

The condition of Gao Li Qin, 49, a Chinese national employed by Tongda Construction and Engineering, deteriorated earlier in the day and he is undergoing surgery, OKP said.



The firm added that it saw to arrangements for Gao's family members to travel to Singapore to visit him.



Two of his family members arrived in Singapore on Thursday morning, OKP said, adding that the company would continue to take care of their accommodation, transport and related expenses while they were in Singapore.



Gao is one of two workers who were placed in intensive care after the accident.



The other man, Barek Mohammed, 25, has been transferred out of intensive care to the high-dependency unit, said OKP, adding that it would continue to monitor his condition closely.



A worker was killed and 10 others injured in the accident, which took place early Friday morning.



Six family members of the dead worker, Chen Yinchuan, are travelling to Singapore, and OKP would provide them with all necessary assistance and support, the company's group managing director, Or Toh Wat said.



The firm added that it would continue to cover the injured workers' loss of income during their recovery period.



Six of the injured workers are still warded at Changi General Hospital.