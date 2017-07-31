PIE work site accident: Last worker out of intensive care; 4 still in hospital

SINGAPORE: The remaining worker in intensive care following the collapse of an uncompleted viaduct was on Monday (Jul 31) transferred to the high-dependency unit, half a month after the accident.



Gao Li Qin, 49, was among the 11 workers who had been on top of the structure when it collapsed in the early hours of Jul 14.



One of the workers, Chen Yinchuan, was killed and the other 10 injured.



Gao, who works for sub-contractor Tongda Construction and Engineering, was the most seriously injured, and his condition had earlier deteriorated as he lay in Changi General Hospital's (CGH) intensive care unit.

Along with Gao, another worker, 25-year-old Barek Mohammed is still in the high-dependency unit, the project's main contractor Or Kim Peow (OKP) Holdings said in an update on Monday.



Two other workers remain warded at CGH.



A multi-agency probe is ongoing. Preliminary investigations showed that corbels - brackets that help support beams - had given way.

Cracks were also found in the areas supporting 11 other parts of the viaduct, which was at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway.



Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say said the accident was "a man-made incident" that could have been avoided if everyone involved in the project had "paid enough attention to the design and construction of the viaduct, and the safety of workers".

OKP made mention of the accident in its second-quarter and half-year financial statement, also released on Monday, saying that it was working closely with the authorities on the investigations.



It said it was currently assessing the damages and additional costs for the project and would continue to deliver on existing projects.



The group added that it would continue to provide "all necessary assistance and support" to the accident victims and their families.