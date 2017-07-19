PIE work site accident: MOM to look into injury compensation claims promptly, Sam Tan says

SINGAPORE: Compensation claims made by the workers who were injured in the collapse of an uncompleted viaduct will be looked into promptly, Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan said on Wednesday (Jul 19) after visiting them at Changi General Hospital (CGH).



The structure near the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) collapsed in the early hours last Friday, killing one worker and injuring 10 others.

During his visit, the injured workers told Mr Tan that their main concerns include finding alternative means of support for their families, and whether they will be able to find work after they recover.



He noted that the workers appreciated the support from Migrant Workers' Centre in looking into the issues.

"On MOM’s (the Ministry of Manpower's) part, I have instructed our officers to look into the workers’ work injury compensation claims promptly so as to help them and their families in this tough time," Mr Tan wrote in a post on MOM's Facebook page.



The workers are currently paid medical leave wages by their employers, he said.



Mr Tan added that the ministry's investigation into the collapse was still ongoing and that the full stop-work order issued was still in place.

He added that two of the workers were still in intensive care and wished them a speedy recovery.

"I saw the dedication by the team of doctors and nurses at Changi General Hospital towards treating the workers, and have asked the injured workers to focus on their recovery," he said.