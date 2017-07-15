PIE work site accident: Temporary bypass road delayed due to weather

SINGAPORE: The temporary bypass road to connect vehicles from Upper Changi Road East to PIE (Changi) will open by Sunday afternoon, instead of noon on Saturday as earlier promised, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

In a media release, LTA said more time was needed to prepare the ground before they are able to proceed with paving the temporary road surface due to the wet weather conditions.



The temporary road is needed after an uncompleted viaduct beside the slip road from Upper Changi Road East to PIE (Changi) collapsed on Friday, making the slip road impassable to traffic. One worker was killed and 10 others injured as a result of the accident.

"As safety is paramount, LTA will carry out a review of the temporary road and conduct a trial drive-through before opening the road for public use. We thank the public for their understanding."

The agency added that traffic conditions in the area remain "light", and it will continue to add buses to support service 24 to minimise the inconvenience to commuters.



It added that as of 10am on Saturday, seven of the 10 injured workers remain warded.