PIE work site collapse: Temporary bypass road to open Saturday noon

SINGAPORE: A new temporary road to bypass a slip road blocked by a collapsed highway structure near the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) will be ready for use by Saturday noon, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jul 14).

One worker died and 10 were injured after an uncompleted viaduct beside the slip road from Upper Changi Road East to PIE (Changi) collapsed early on Friday morning.

Part of the structure fell on the slip road, making it impassable to traffic. Recovery work was still in progress, LTA said.

The temporary bypass road is being built to facilitate access from the east along Upper Changi Road East to the PIE (Changi), said LTA, adding that it would carry out a through safety and design review of the temporary road before it is opened for public use.



A temporary bypass road will facilitate access from the east along Upper Changi Road East to the PIE (Changi). (Image: Land Transport Authority)

In the meantime, motorists can make a U-turn at the Upper Changi Road East and Loyang Avenue junction to get on PIE (Changi).

For bus commuters, as service 24 has been affected by the road closure, more buses have been added, LTA said.

LTA also said its officers are assisting the injured workers, eight of whom are still warded. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing, the agency added.