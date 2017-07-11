Pioneer generation diplomat Maurice Baker dies, aged 97

SINGAPORE: He had a very good and fulfilling life, and will be remembered for being compassionate, patient and understanding.



That was how Mr Bernard Baker described his father Maurice Baker, one of Singapore's pioneer diplomats who died on Tuesday (Jul 11). He was 97.

The late Mr Baker, who was Singapore's first High Commissioner to India, died peacefully in the afternoon, according to his youngest son Bernard.

"He was a very good man, he had a very good life - a fulfilled life," said Mr Baker who is also Singapore's High Commissioner to New Zealand.

"He did what he wanted to do and he helped a lot of people during his lifetime, and he made it to 97, which is a very good innings for any account ... He served the Government well, he served the university well."

MAURICE BAKER'S EARLY LIFE AND DIPLOMATIC CAREER

Born in 1920 in Kedah, Malaysia, the pioneer diplomat came to Singapore in 1938 to study at Raffles College. He was awarded the prestigious Queen's Scholarship in 1941 and wanted to become a teacher.



But his plans was disrupted by the Japanese Occupation, during which he served in the Medical Auxiliary Service. He was a corporal in charge of a unit of six that included Mr Lee Kuan Yew, the man who would become Singapore's first prime minister.



After the war, Mr Baker was able to take up he scholarship and graduated from King's College in London in 1951, with a bachelor's degree in English.

During his student years in London, Mr Baker was an activist and was one of the founding members of the Malayan Forum, which advocated for independence for Malaya and Singapore from British rule.



He served in the group alongside Mr Goh Keng Swee and Mr Abdul Razak Hussein and who would go on to become deputy prime minister and prime minister of Singapore and Malaysia respectively.

When Mr Baker returned to Singapore, he discovered that he was blacklisted by the British for his political activism, and found it hard to find a job. He eventually managed to find work doing part-time teaching at several schools including Bartley Secondary School and Victoria School, and later worked for the University of Malaya.

Mr Baker's diplomatic career began when he was appointed Singapore's first High Commissioner to India in 1967. He was then concurrently appointed as Ambassador to Nepal in 1969.



In 1969, Mr Baker was instructed to leave India for Malaysia. He was seen as the best man for the post of High Commissioner, as he had a close friendship with then-Malaysian deputy prime minister Tun Razak since their student days.



He served as High Commissioner to the Philippines from 1977 to 1980, before returning to Malaysia as High Commissioner, a post which he held until 1988. He was appointed pro-chancellor of the National University of Singapore in 1989, and remained in that position until his retirement in 2000.

STORIES OF PATIENCE AND KINDNESS

To his sons, Maurice Baker was more than a seasoned diplomat. He was a patient father who showered his children with "understanding, kindness and a lot of love," said Mr Bernard Baker.

He recounted this memory of his father: "When I finished school, I wanted to be a car mechanic because that was my passion. And dad never forced me to do anything. He said ‘but since you qualified for university, why not just give it a try and see.'

"He was the kind of father who never pushed you, but persuaded you, and I think that’s my strongest memory of his kindness - into getting me not to be a car mechanic, but to get me to go to university."



"He never forced anybody into anything. He would just advise quietly in his quiet ways. He’s that sort of person," Mr Baker added.

The late pioneer diplomat leaves behind his wife Barbara and two sons, Bernard and his elder brother Edmund.

The wake will be kept private because that was the late Mr Baker's last wish, said his younger son.