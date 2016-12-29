Pioneer Generation discount at NTUC FairPrice extended to end-2017

SINGAPORE: Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice on Thursday (Dec 29) said it would be extending its 3 per cent Pioneer Generation discount for another year, till Dec 31, 2017.

The scheme was meant to conclude on Dec 31, 2016.

In a post on Facebook, FairPrice said the discount - which only applied on Mondays - will be expanded to include Thursdays from next year.

It added that since the scheme's launch in October 2016, close to S$6.4 million in savings has been disbursed.

The discount was initially introduced as part of NTUC Enterprise’s “Pioneers OK” programme to honour the Pioneer Generation through the various NTUC social enterprises.



Members of the Pioneer Generation include seniors who are aged 65 and above in 2014, and who obtained Singapore citizenship on or before Dec 31, 1986.