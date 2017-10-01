Pipe burst forces four-storey high water jet at Bukit Batok carpark

SINGAPORE: Residents at Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 witnessed water shooting up several metres high at a carpark on Sunday (Oct 1) morning near Block 223 after a water pipe burst.

In a statement, Singapore's water agency PUB said it "received reports of a leak on a watermain on turf area near Blocks 22 and 223 Bukit Batok East Ave 3."

"The leak was also detected by our sensors. PUB immediately deployed our officers and repair contractors to the site," the statement said.

It added that the leak was "isolated" at 9am with repair works ongoing and expected to be completed today.

"There is no road closure and traffic remains smooth. Water supply to customers is not affected. PUB is investigating the cause of the leak," it added.

This comes just days after a water pipe burst at Bukit Batok West that caused a three-storey-high geyser at a traffic junction.



PUB said this incident is "not related" to the pipe burst at Bukit Batok West which has been repaired.

Some residents said Sunday's burst happened shortly after 6am setting off a water spout that was as high as four storeys high.

According to Shaneni Raja, a resident in the area, vehicles at the carpark were moved away from what she described as a "six-storey" high water jet.

The water jet was seen shooting from as early as 6.45am, according to Ms Shaneni.

A late-shift worker at the block woke up to knocks on the door, informing the resident to move the car parked in front of the block.

Police and officials from the town council were among those who responded to the incident.

Channel NewsAsia understands that an excavator was deployed to reach the burst pipe.



We have also reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force for comment.

Additional reporting by Alexia Leong.