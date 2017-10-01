Pipe burst forces four-storey high water jet at Bukit Batok carpark

SINGAPORE: Residents at Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 witnessed water shooting up several metres high at a carpark on Sunday (Oct 1) morning near Block 223 after a water pipe burst.

This comes just days after a water pipe burst at Bukit Batok West that caused a three-storey-high geyser at a traffic junction.



Some residents said the burst happened shortly after 6am setting off a water spout that was as high as four storeys high.

According to Shaneni Raja, a resident in the area, vehicles at the carpark were moved away from what she described as a "six-storey" high water jet.

The water jet was seen shooting from as early as 6.45am, according to Ms Shaneni.

A late-shift worker at the block woke up to knocks on the door, informing the resident to move the car parked in front of the block.

Police and officials from the town council were among those who responded to the incident.

Channel NewsAsia understands that water agency PUB turned off supply to the burst, and an excavator was deployed to reach the burst pipe.

We also understood that residents' water supply was not affected. However, it remains unclear why the burst happened.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force for comment.

Additional reporting by Alexia Leong.