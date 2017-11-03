Pipe leak affects water supply at Tampines bus interchange, food court

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: A water pipe that was damaged by construction work in Tampines affected water supply to the bus interchange and a food court at Eastlink Mall on Friday (Nov 3).



National water agency PUB said it may take action against the contractor.



PUB was alerted to the leak at around 6am at the construction site, which is at the junction of Tampines Avenue 4 and Tampines Central 2.

Signage beside Tampines Hub directing pedestrians away from the area of the leak. (Photo: Matin Akmal)

In a Facebook post, PUB said it "immediately" sent service crew and contractors to the site and that repairs were underway.

"To facilitate repair works, a 20m stretch of lane at Tampines Central 2 (towards Tampines Hub) is temporarily closed," it added.

Alternative water supply was provided to affected businesses and PUB workers were seen on-site with water bags and wagons.

Water supply was fully restored at about 2.30pm, said PUB, adding that repair work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

In a media statement in the evening, PUB said preliminary checks indicate that the pipe was dislodged by ongoing construction work to build an overhead pedestrian bridge.

"PUB is further investigating how construction work had damaged the water pipe with a view of taking enforcement action against the errant constructor under the Public Utilities Act," the water agency said.

There have been several instances of pipe leaks of late. In late September, a burst pipe in Bukit Batok West caused a "fountain" of water that shot up to three storeys high. Weeks later, another pipe burst nearby in Bukit Batok East resulted in a jet of water that went up to four storeys high.

There have also been reports of pipe leaks in the Serangoon and Tanjong Katong areas.