Pipe leak affects water supply at Tampines bus interchange, food court

SINGAPORE: A pipe leak at a construction site in Tampines affected water supply to Tampines bus interchange, as well as a food court at Eastlink Mall on Friday (Nov 3).

National water agency PUB said it was alerted to the leak at around 6am at the site at the junction of Tampines Avenue 4 and Tampines Central 2.

In a Facebook post, PUB said it "immediately" sent service crew and contractors to the site and that repairs were underway.

"To facilitate repair works, a 20m stretch of lane at Tampines Central 2 (towards Tampines Hub) is temporarily closed," it added.

Alternative water supply was being provided to affected businesses and PUB workers were seen on-site with water bags and wagons.

In an update at 4.15pm, PUB said operations to draw water from other unaffected pipes have "normalised water supply to customers who had earlier experienced poor pressure".

It added that repair works are expected to be complete by the end of the day.

There have been several instances of pipe leaks of late. In late September, a burst pipe in Bukit Batok West caused a "fountain" of water that shot up to three storeys high. Weeks later, another pipe burst nearby in Bukit Batok East resulted in a jet of water that went up to four storeys high.

There have also been reports of pipe leaks in the Serangoon and Tanjong Katong areas.