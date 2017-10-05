Pipe leak at junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Boscombe Road

The right lane of Tanjong Katong Road (towards Mountbatten Road) has been closed to facilitate repairs, says PUB.

SINGAPORE: A pipe leak at the junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Boscombe Road on Thursday (Oct 5) forced one lane to be closed to traffic.

Singapore's national water agency PUB said its sensors picked up a leak at 5.50pm, and its contractors are onsite attending to the problem.

The right lane of Tanjong Katong Road towards Mountbatten Road has been closed to facilitate repairs, said PUB in a Facebook post, adding that traffic on the other lane remains passable.

"Motorists are advised to take precaution when driving at this location," said PUB.

The leak comes days after two water pipes burst in separate incidents at Bukit Batok. Last Tuesday, a water pipe burst at Bukit Batok West, causing a three-storey-high geyser at a traffic junction. A few days later on Sunday, another pipe burst near Block 222 Bukit Batok East Avenue 3, sending water shooting up several metres high.

PUB said both incidents at Bukit Batok were caused by corrosion in the pipes, and that it would be conducting checks on all 100km of water pipes in Bukit Batok estate as a result of the leaks.

