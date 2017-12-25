Pipe leak forces water 'fountain' along Tampines Avenue 4 on Christmas morning

SINGAPORE: A pipe leak caused a "fountain" of water nearly three metres high along Tampines Avenue 4 near Junyuan Primary School early on Christmas (Dec 25) morning.

Eyewitness John Lee told Channel NewsAsia he was cycling towards the Tampines West Downtown Line MRT station on the way to work at about 7.15am when he saw the water gushing out of the ground.

"The fountain was already gushing when I passed. It was rather high, almost reaching to the halfway mark of the overhead bridge steps," he said.

Mr Lee said he saw what looked like maintenance personnel nearby with a truck, but no action was taken at the time.

"As it was a two-lane road, vehicles could still pass through," he added.

ONE LANE TEMPORARILY CLOSED FOR REPAIR WORK: PUB

Advertisement

Advertisement

A PUB spokesperson said in a statement on Monday afternoon that its water sensor system detected a pipe leak in the location at about 5.30am. It also received reports from police and the Land Transport Authority.

Authorities traced the leak to a 700mm diameter pipe supplying water to the Tampines area, but said there was no water disruption to customers because of "alternative feeds built into the network serving the area".



Vehicles, however, were unable to pass one of two road lanes due to the leak, the spokesperson said.

"The leaking pipe was isolated and the leak stopped at about 8am," said PUB. "Time was needed for our field officers to complete the necessary site investigations and ensure the adequacy of alternative feeds supplying water to the area before shutting the valves on the affected pipe."

PUB said repair work was ongoing and was expected to complete on Monday evening. Vehicles could continue to pass as only one lane was being temporarily closed to facilitate the repairs.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to road users. We will carry out further investigations to find the cause of the leak," PUB added.