Plea deal offered to Australian accused of assaulting policemen at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: The prosecution has offered a plea deal to Australian Jason Peter Darragh, who was caught tussling with police officers at Changi Airport in a video widely circulated on social media.

Darragh, 44, was charged with 11 offences, including allegedly assaulting the police officers at the departure hall of Terminal 2 on Apr 20. He was also charged with verbally abusing another police officer at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Apr 26, where it is believed he was taken after he was found so drunk he could not take care of himself.

Darragh was also charged with “causing annoyance” to a woman on May 1, when he loitered around a taxi stand at Tan Tye Place while drunk and with his hand over his crotch, court documents said.

Deputy public prosecutor Lim Yu Hui confirmed on Thursday (Jun 8) that if Darragh pleaded guilty, the prosecution would proceed with four counts, with the remaining seven being taken into consideration during sentencing.

In court on Thursday, Darrah’s lawyer S S Dhillon said he was "not inclined" to accept the plea deal. The sentence the prosecution is seeking is “a bit too high”, Mr Dhillon said, without revealing any details.

Darragh, who has been in remand for four weeks at this point, will next appear in court on Jul 6.

He was offered bail at S$20,000, but has not been bailed out. A bailor must be Singaporean.