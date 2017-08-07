PM Lee accepts Halimah Yacob's resignation from the PAP

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister and Secretary-General of the People's Action Party Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (Aug 7) accepted the resignation of Halimah Yacob from the People's Action Party.

Mdm Halimah had earlier on Monday submitted her letters of resignation from her roles as Speaker of Parliament and People’s Action Party Member of Parliament (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) after she confirmed on Sunday that she intends to contest the upcoming Presidential Election that has been reserved for Malay candidates.

She also tendered her resignation from the PAP "with immediate effect", which means she will also cease to be a member of the PAP Central Executive Committee and Chairperson of the PAP Seniors’ Group.

In her letter to Mr Lee, she said she had decided to contest the Presidential Election "after careful consideration and consultation with friends, colleagues and family members".

She added that leaving her residents who elected her as an MP will be tough but “in running for the Office of the Elected President, my passion and desire to serve the people continues".



"It is a heavy responsibility but I hope that with the support of Singaporeans, we can do more good together,” she said.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said the PM will nominate a new Speaker of Parliament when Parliament next meets. In the meantime, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Charles Chong, will serve as Acting Speaker.