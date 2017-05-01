PM Lee accepts invite from Trump to visit White House

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit the White House, the Singapore leader said on Monday (May 1).

Speaking at the annual May Day Rally, where he mentioned US-Singapore ties, Mr Lee said he hoped to make the trip later this year.

“I've just had a good phone call with President Trump last night and he invited me to go to Washington. I've agreed and I hope to do it some time this year,” he said.

On Sunday night, the two leaders reaffirmed the "deep and longstanding relationship" between the two countries during Mr Trump's phone call to Mr Lee, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

This was the second phone conversation between the leaders, after Mr Lee congratulated Mr Trump on Dec 2 last year for winning the US presidential election.

The White House said in a press release that the partnership between US and Singapore is “marked by thriving trade and investment, robust security cooperation, and close collaboration on regional and global challenges”.

“President Trump invited Prime Minister Lee to the White House to further strengthen ties,” the release said.

Mr Trump also spoke to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in separate phone calls, and invited them to Washington.

The US President talked to Mr Lee and Mr Prayut about the North Korean threat, and discussed ways to maintain diplomatic and economic pressure on the reclusive country, US officials said.