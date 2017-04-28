PM Lee arrives in Manila for ASEAN Summit

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MANILA: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived in the Philippines on Friday (Apr 28) to attend the 30th ASEAN Summit, which will see leaders of Southeast Asia member states discussing regional and international issues.

Among the issues to be discussed on Saturday will be tensions in the Korean Peninsula, as well as the progress of a framework that sets out the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

Mr Lee is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). Dr Balakrishnan attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting earlier on Friday.



Other leaders who are attending the summit include Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Myanmar’s State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi.



This is the first of two meetings among ASEAN leaders that the Philippines will be hosting as ASEAN Chair in 2017.



MFA said that during the summit on Saturday, leaders will discuss ways of strengthening ASEAN Centrality, which is the bloc’s principle of ensuring that the member nations remain at the heart of regional cooperation, and ensuring that this is in line with the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

According to the ASEAN Secretariat, leaders are expected to sign a document that will affirm the role of the civil service as a means of achieving the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.



The summit comes as ASEAN celebrates its 50th anniversary. The association was established in Thailand in 1967, with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration by founding members Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. It now includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.



“Five decades of cooperation and integration have made ASEAN one of the most successful regional organisations in the world,” said ASEAN’s Secretary-General Le Luong Minh.



“ASEAN works together - cognisant of, and leveraging on, its diversity and collective potentials - to pursue a shared vision and common aspirations. This represents ASEAN’s unique strength."

