PM Lee asked Hong Kong leader for immediate return of Terrexes: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has contacted Hong Kong Chief Executive CY Leung about Singapore’s military vehicles that have been held at a Hong Kong port since November, said Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Monday (Jan 9).

The nine Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles were en route to Singapore after an exercise in Taiwan before being detained over what the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) described as licensing issues.

Dr Ng said Mr Lee wrote to Mr Leung to reiterate Singapore’s sovereign rights over the Terrexes and to request the immediate return of the vehicles. “The Hong Kong authorities have responded that the investigation is ongoing and will take some time to complete, and that the Hong Kong government will handle the matter in accordance with their laws,” said Dr Ng, noting that Singapore had "welcomed" this response.

“The legal position is that the SAF Terrexes and other equipment detained in Hong Kong are the property of the Singapore Government,” he explained. “They are protected by sovereign immunity, even though they were being shipped by commercial carriers. This means that they are immune from any measures of constraint abroad. They cannot legally be detained or confiscated by other countries.



“This principle is well-established under international law, and we are advised by lawyers that it is also the law in the Hong Kong SAR (Special Administrative Region).”

Dr Ng added that Singapore had informed Hong Kong of its position on several occasions over the last two months, both through lawyers and Singapore’s Consul-General in Hong Kong.

