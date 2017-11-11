PM Lee at APEC calls for less comprehensive, more timely measures for trade

DANANG, Vietnam: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called on members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to work together to foster more trade, and less restrictive trade, following the agreement to go ahead with the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Mr Lee made the comments as he met APEC leaders at the Vietnamese coastal city of Danang.



On Saturday, 11 APEC members, including Singapore, involved in the TPP made a deal to move forward with the agreement, by suspending 20 provisions from the original deal. The deal has now been renamed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).



Mr Lee said while CPTPP member states have yet to work on having “a final legal document signed”, the core of the agreement has been settled, and that he is glad the deal has “come this far”.



He added: "It’s not easy to take the TPP, which was designed for 12 countries, remove one, and then have the remaining 11 reach an agreement, almost the same as the original."

The United States, which had initially led the agreement, pulled out of the deal immediately after President Donald Trump took office in January. Mr Trump signed an executive order to scrap the trade pact on his first full day in office, saying that it was a move to protect American jobs. The deal had been led by Mr Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, who had promoted the deal as the US’ pivot to Asia, in a bid to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

In his speech at the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting retreat, Mr Lee said that while “there are doubts” whether member states can further benefit from this joint enterprise of economic integration, he “firmly” believes it to be possible, and that to work towards fully open trade in the region, countries should explore “less comprehensive but more timely measures”.

Mr Lee added: "In today’s world, no single market can be self-sufficient." He said economies require the support of a wider global market for everything "from the supply chain to research and development".



Singapore, he said, “supports the rules-based multilateral trading system”, and that while there is still some way to go before trade in region becomes fully open, it is “critical” that APEC member states “work together to facilitate trade and data flows”.