PM Lee breaks fast with congregants at Al-Muttaqin Mosque

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Jun 6) joined congregants and residents from the Muslim community in iftar, or breaking fast, at at Ang Mo Kio's Masjid Al-Muttaqin.



Mr Lee also went on a tour of the nearly 40-year-old mosque, which recently completed its upgrading works. The upgraded facility now has a capacity of 3,500, an increase of 500 prayer spaces, and barrier-free access to accommodate the growing number of senior citizens frequenting the mosque.

Mr Lee interacting with students and teachers from Masjid Al-Muttaqin Kindergarten. (Photo: MUIS)

Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim who was at the event said Mr Lee was impressed with the mosque’s new look and its enhanced facilities.



"It is a good occasion for PM Lee to come to Al-Muttaqin as the mosque had just been renovated. We briefed him on the renovation and new prayer spaces that were created as well as new design. The mosque updated him on its various activities including its collaboration with Mendaki," said Dr Yaacob. "All in all, he is happy with the visit, and he says the mosque design is very welcoming and refreshing.”

Mr Lee was also joined by his fellow Members of Parliament for Ang Mo Kio GRC, Dr Koh Poh Koon, Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar, Daryl David and Gan Thiam Poh.



“Iftar is something we have done for a long time whereby we open our mosques during fasting month and Hari Raya," said Dr Yaacob. "We open our doors to all races and backgrounds, we always encourage our mosques to do so across the island. We also have people from the constituency who visit us and this is a testament to the ties that binds us as a society. Coming together over a meal is always a good occasion and iftar offers this, coming together of local Singaporeans, foreign workers and people from all races.”