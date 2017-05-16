PM Lee, Chinese minister Zhao Leji reaffirm 'strong and substantial relationship' between Singapore and China

CPC Politburo Member Zhao Leji, who is also Central Organisation Department Minister, is in Singapore to co-chair the 6th Singapore-China Leadership Forum.

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Communist Party of China (CPC) Politburo member Zhao Leji on Tuesday (May 16) affirmed the "strong and substantial relationship" between Singapore and China, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Mr Zhao, who is also Central Organisation Department Minister, is in Singapore to co-chair the 6th Singapore-China Forum on Leadership.



During the meeting, Mr Lee and Mr Zhao affirmed the "strong and substantial relationship" between Singapore and China, PMO said.



The two leaders noted that bilateral relations dated back to 1976, when then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew first visited China, and 1978 when then-PRC Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping visited Singapore. "Mr Lee and Mr Deng provided a strong foundation for the friendship and cooperation that the two countries now enjoy," PMO noted.



PM Lee and Mr Zhao agreed that, over the last 40 years, bilateral cooperation has evolved greatly, reflecting the development and changing priorities of both countries, the statement said.



Human resource development has become one important area of cooperation, the PMO statement said, adding that both leaders noted the importance of the Singapore-China leadership forum as a key platform to share experiences in the areas of governance and training of officials.



Mr Zhao also expressed appreciation for Singapore’s participation at the “Belt and Road” Forum, which took place in Beijing from May 14 to 15.



On regional issues, both leaders affirmed the close relations between ASEAN and China, and looked forward to meaningful progress on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.