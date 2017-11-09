PM Lee commends Facebook's commitment to dealing with fake news

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was "glad" that Facebook is committed to working with partners to deal with fake news after meeting the social media giant's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg on Wednesday (Nov 8).

During the meeting, they spoke about the latest developments on Facebook and Mr Lee highlighted that fake news on social platforms is one issue that is preoccupying them.

"Glad that Facebook is committed to working with partners to deal with this very pertinent and serious problem," Mr Lee wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday (Nov 9).





Sandberg was on her way to Danang, Vietnam for the APEC CEO Summit when she stopped over in Singapore to visit the local Facebook community and the Facebook Asia Pacific HQ, Mr Lee added.

Facebook said in October it was testing a new feature which will allow users to get context on the source of a news article with a single click without leaving Facebook and its news feed.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The move is one of the latest by Facebook to stem the flow of fake news, hoaxes and disinformation on social networks.