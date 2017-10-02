PM Lee condemns Las Vegas shooting as 'senseless, indiscriminate act of violence', sends condolences

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (Oct 2) wrote to US President Donald Trump to condemn Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas as a "senseless and indiscriminate act of violence" and offer his condolences, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media statement.



At least 50 people were killed in what has become the deadliest shooting in US history.

"I was deeply saddened by the shooting incident ... on the Las Vegas Strip where many innocent lives were lost and countless injured," Mr Lee wrote in his letter to Mr Trump.

He offered Singapore's condolences to the families of those killed, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

More than 400 people were injured in the attack, which was carried out by a 64-year-old local man named Stephen Paddock, who opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor. Police say Paddock killed himself before officers could raid his room.

Singapore's MFA said that there have thus far been no reports of Singaporeans injured by the shooting.

It added that the ministry and the Singapore Consulate-General in San Francisco have reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in Las Vegas to ascertain their safety. The Consulate-General is in close contact with the local authorities to monitor the situation closely, MFA added.



It said Singaporeans in Las Vegas should take the necessary precautions for their personal safety, heed the instructions of the local authorities, and closely monitor the local news. They should also stay in touch with family and friends.



Those who require urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore Consulate-General or the 24-hour MFA duty office at:

Singapore Consulate-General in San Francisco

Tel: +1 415 543 4775

Duty hand-phone: +1 415 319 2322

Email: singcg_sfo@mfa.sg



MFA Duty Office in Singapore

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg





PM Lee's condolence letter to President Trump is reproduced as follows:

2 October 2017



Dear President Trump,



I was deeply saddened by the shooting incident on 1 October 2017 on the Las Vegas Strip where many innocent lives were lost and countless injured. Singapore condemns this senseless and indiscriminate act of violence.



On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with the American people during this difficult time.



Yours sincerely,



LEE HSIEN LOONG





The Honorable Donald Trump

President

United States of America



