PM Lee congratulates British Prime Minister Theresa May

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to his UK counterpart Theresa May to congratulate her on her reappointment as prime minister after Thursday's (Jun 8) general election.

In a letter dated Jun 9, Mr Lee told Mrs May that she "fought a hard fight" in a "difficult election".

"One of your government’s top priorities must now be the difficult negotiation with the EU on Brexit," Mr Lee wrote. "The task is all the more complex as you will also have to rally an electorate which has sharply divergent views on the matter to support the eventual outcome."

"I am confident that you will provide the strong leadership to pull the British people together and work out the best deal for the United Kingdom."

Mr Lee added in his letter that he hopes Britain will continue to play an active role in world affairs. He noted the longstanding and close ties shared by Singapore and the UK, with cooperation in many areas including defence, trade and investment.

"Our friendly relations are underpinned by the strong people-to people ties and the historical and cultural links we share. I am sure that this warm partnership will continue and strengthen under your leadership," said Mr Lee.

"I look forward to working closely with you, as well as meeting you again soon at the Hamburg G20 Summit to continue our conversation. I hope you will find an opportunity to visit Singapore and our region before too long."