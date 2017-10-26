PM Lee congratulates Chinese President Xi and Premier Li on reappointment to Politburo Standing Committee

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to congratulate China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on their reappointment to the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee Politburo Standing Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday (Oct 26).

Mr Lee also congratulated them on the success of the 19th Party Congress, which concluded on Tuesday.

The Standing Committee, the highest decision-making body that will lead the country in the next five years, is headed by Mr Xi, who is also party and military chief. Apart from him, Premier Li was the only one to retain his spot amid sweeping changes to the committee.

"I look forward to continue working with you to strengthen Singapore-China cooperation, particularly in areas such as the Sino-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, finance, defence as well as legal and judicial matters," Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee's letters are reproduced in full below:



26 October 2017

Dear President Xi,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on the success of the 19th Party Congress and your re-appointment as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.



Under your leadership, the CPC has continued to make great strides in improving the lives of the Chinese people. China’s economic growth and contributions to regional and global issues have benefited our region and the world. I have every confidence that you and your capable new team will continue to propel China’s all-rounded development into the new era and accomplish China’s two centennial goals in accordance with your guiding principle.

I look forward to continue working with you to strengthen Singapore-China cooperation, particularly in areas such as the Sino-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, finance, defence as well as legal and judicial matters. As you had mentioned during my recent visit to Beijing, our two countries share strategic congruence over many issues and this will form a strong foundation for us to bring our relations to new heights.



As the incoming ASEAN Chair in 2018, which coincides with the 15th anniversary of ASEAN-China strategic partnership, Singapore looks forward to working with China and other ASEAN members to further broaden and deepen ASEAN-China cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples.



I wish you continued good health and success.



Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Excellency Xi Jinping

President

People’s Republic of China



----------------------------------------------------------------------

26 October 2017



Dear Premier Li,



Please accept my warmest congratulations on the success of the 19th Party Congress, and your reappointment as a member of the 19th CPC Central Committee Politburo Standing Committee.



China has made significant progress over the years and contributed positively to regional and global development. I am confident that the new leadership team will take China to greater heights and play an even more important role on the international stage.



Singapore-China relations are longstanding, strong and substantive. I look forward to working with you to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas such as the Sino-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative, Belt and Road Initiative, finance, defence and legal and judicial matters. As the incoming Asean Chair in 2018, Singapore will work with fellow Asean countries and China to promote stronger Asean-China relations.



I wish you good health and every success.



Yours sincerely,



LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Excellency Li Keqiang

Premier of the State Council

People’s Republic of China