PM Lee congratulates German Chancellor Merkel for re-election, invites her to visit Singapore

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel for winning a fourth term in office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Monday (Sep 25).

Mr Lee wrote to Ms Merkel, saying the result was a "vote of confidence in (her) strong leadership".

He also said there was "still much more" that Singapore and Germany could do together, and reiterated his invitation to the German Chancellor to make an official visit to Singapore.

Mr Lee's letter is reproduced in full below:

Dear Chancellor Merkel



My congratulations on your party’s success at the 2017 Federal Elections! The German electorate’s endorsement is a vote of confidence in your strong leadership.



On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I wish you every success as you embark on a new term as Federal Chancellor, and in particular the delicate and critical task of forming a new government. Singapore looks forward to stepping up collaboration with Germany in new frontiers such as connectivity, mobility, cybersecurity, start-ups and renewable energy to further enhance our excellent bilateral ties. There is still much more that we can do together.



May I also take this opportunity to reiterate my invitation to you to make an Official Visit to Singapore. I look forward to seeing you again soon.



Yours sincerely

LEE HSIEN LOONG