PM Lee congratulates Halimah Yacob on becoming next President

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called Mdm Halimah Yacob to congratulate her on becoming Singapore's eight President.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 13), Mr Lee said he is confident that Mdm Halimah will fulfil her role "with distinction", noting that she has served Singapore as a unionist, community leader, Member of Parliament, Minister of State and Speaker of Parliament.

"She will bring to the Presidency her long experience working with Singaporeans from all walks of life, and championing workers and disadvantaged groups," said Mr Lee.

The Prime Minister also thanked Mr Mohamed Salleh Marican and Mr Farid Khan for offering themselves as candidates, and said they "conducted themselves with propriety and decorum".

"They did not confuse people with wild promises that exceeded the remit of the President, which had happened before," he added.



"I thank them also for accepting the Presidential Elections Committee’s decisions. This is the way to make our democratic processes work properly and in the interest of Singaporeans."

Mdm Halimah, 62, will be sworn in on Thursday at 6pm at the Istana. Mr Lee said: "I hope all of us will support her as our next President. I look forward to working with her to serve Singaporeans and the nation."



