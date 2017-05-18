PM Lee congratulates new French PM Philippe; invites him to visit Singapore

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on his appointment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Thursday (May 18).

Mr Lee wrote to Mr Philippe, saying he looked forward to working closely with him and inviting him to visit Singapore.

Mr Lee's letter is reproduced in full below:

Dear Prime Minister Philippe,



Congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the French Republic.



France and Singapore enjoy a close and mutually beneficial partnership that covers a broad range of areas from defence and security to education and culture. The France-Singapore Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, signed in 2012, reflects our broad and substantive cooperation. Bilateral trade and investment have grown steadily over the years. Singapore hosts 1,800 French enterprises, many of which are active in our key growth sectors and play an important role in Singapore's development.



I am confident that the Joint Declaration on Innovation, issued in March 2017, will foster greater bilateral cooperation in innovative sectors, such as space technology, renewable energies, FinTech, healthcare and biomedical sciences, smart urban solutions and cybersecurity.



I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen the friendship between our two countries and peoples. I welcome you to make a visit to Singapore. I wish you every success and hope to meet you soon.



Yours sincerely,



LEE HSIEN LOONG



