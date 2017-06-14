PM Lee denies claims made by siblings

“Ho Ching and I deny these allegations, especially the absurd claim that I have political ambitions for my son,” Mr Lee Hsien Loong said, in response to the public statement issued by Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling.

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Jun 14) denied the allegations made by his siblings – Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling – and said he was “very disappointed” that they chose to issue a statement publicising private family matters.



“I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate allegations that they have made. Ho Ching and I deny these allegations, especially the absurd claim that I have political ambitions for my son,” PM Lee said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.



The siblings of PM Lee had earlier on Wednesday issued a public statement saying they have “lost confidence” in their brother and that they “do not trust him”. They also said, based on their interactions, that PM Lee and his wife “harbour political ambitions for their son, Li Hongyi”.



The statement by Dr Lee and Mr Lee, titled “What has happened to Lee Kuan Yew’s values?” was published on their Facebook pages.

“While siblings may have differences, I believe that any such differences should stay in the family. Since my father’s passing in March 2015, as the eldest son I have tried my best to resolve the issues among us within the family, out of respect for our parents,” PM Lee said.



“My siblings’ statement has hurt our father’s legacy.”



OXLEY ROAD HOME ISSUE

A major part of the siblings' statement concerns the plans to demolish the home of their father, the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew.



“Lee Kuan Yew made clear in public and private that he wished that his home at 38 Oxley Road be demolished upon his passing,” they said. They went on to claim that Prime Minister Lee has opposed this wish, alleging that he has an incentive to preserve the house “to inherit (Lee Kuan Yew’s) credibility”.



“We are private citizens with no political ambitions. We have nothing to gain from the demolition of 38 Oxley Road, other than the knowledge that we have honoured our father’s last wish,” the statement said.



The Prime Minister has previously said in Parliament that he intended to fulfil his father’s wishes and recuse himself from any Government decision made on the house.



Dr Lee and Mr Lee said they “worry for Singapore” and that the situation is such that the latter feels compelled to leave Singapore: “Singapore is and remains my country. I have no desire to leave. Hsien Loong is the only reason for my departure.”



In PM Lee’s response, he said: “I will do my utmost to continue to do right by my parents. At the same time, I will continue serving Singaporeans honestly and to the best of my ability. In particular that means upholding meritocracy, which is a fundamental value of our society.



“As my siblings know, I am presently overseas on leave with my family. I will consider this matter further after I return this weekend.”