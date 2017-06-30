PM Lee, DPM Teo to make ministerial statements in Parliament on 38 Oxley Road dispute

SINGAPORE: When Parliament sits on Monday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will deliver ministerial statements on the dispute surrounding the house of the late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at 38 Oxley Road.

According to the Parliament order paper released on Friday (Jun 30), PM Lee will address allegations of abuse of power made by his siblings, Mr Lee Hsien Loong and Dr Lee Wei Ling.

Mr Teo will speak about the ministerial committee that was set up to consider options for the house.

PM Lee said last Monday that he would refute the "baseless accusations" in Parliament on Jul 3, and invited all Members of Parliament to question him and his Cabinet colleagues vigorously.

Other issues on the agenda include bicycle-sharing schemes and how they are being managed. Three MPs filed questions on the matter, with MP Zaqy Mohamad asking if the Ministry of Transport plans to introduce measures to manage indiscriminate parking.

MP Ang Wei Neng wants to know how many complaints have been received on the improper use of dockless bicycles since the start of this year, while MP Lim Biow Chuan is asking if people who damage these rental bicycles will be prosecuted.

