PM Lee hands out red packets to needy elderly in Teck Ghee

SINGAPORE: Senior residents in Teck Ghee were greeted with some early festive cheer on Saturday (Jan 21) morning when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited the area and handed out red packets ahead of Chinese New Year.

About 459 needy elderly from the ComCare and Teck Ghee Meal Voucher programmes were given red packets, or hongbaos, containing cash and supermarket vouchers at the ward’s annual event. Residents also received four bottles of chicken essence and mandarin oranges each.

Mr Lee, who is MP for the area, said that he hoped the gifts would bring the residents “some new year cheer”.

“This year has been (the) Year of the Monkey. The monkey has been quite naughty. Next year in the Year of the Rooster, I hope it brings us good luck, good fortune and a good future.



"So today, we have some hongbaos for everybody and I hope it bring you some new year cheer, and will help you to be healthy, well and successful in the year ahead,” he said.



After the event held at Teck Ghee Primary School, Mr Lee visited two food centres and wet markets in the division, while posing for photos and handing out red packets to residents.



